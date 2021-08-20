$347.66 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post sales of $347.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.67 million and the lowest is $346.43 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

VG opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

