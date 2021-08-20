$357.17 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $357.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.66 million to $368.80 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.94.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,643. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.69.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

