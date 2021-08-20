360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.