360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.51 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%.

Shares of QFIN traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.31. 331,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

