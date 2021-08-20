$392.77 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report sales of $392.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $397.12 million. RingCentral reported sales of $303.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

Several research firms have commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $250.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.15. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 0.67.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,231 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,158 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

