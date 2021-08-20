39,837 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 645,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,847. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

