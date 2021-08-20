$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $4.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.08 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,179.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $189.68 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

