4,150 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.28. 29,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.