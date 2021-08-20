429 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.