48,891 Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $236.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

