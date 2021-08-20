4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $29.60

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $28.75. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 167 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 974,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 541,476 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 452,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
