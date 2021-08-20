4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $29.60

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $28.75. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 167 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 974,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 541,476 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 452,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

