4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
