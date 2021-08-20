4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. Equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

