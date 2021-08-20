$5.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.98 and the lowest is $5.01. Cigna posted earnings of $4.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $20.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $22.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

