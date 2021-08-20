$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $5.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $41.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $23.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 638,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,845. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.