5,260 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. American International Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 3,994,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,701. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

