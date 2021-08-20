630 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

