6,331 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BSTZ opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.