650 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 96.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $160.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.65. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

