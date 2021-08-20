$7.52 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post $7.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $32.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $38.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.54 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. 12,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $412.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

