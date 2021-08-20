$799.24 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $799.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 252,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

