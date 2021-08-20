$81.42 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report $81.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $310.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.57 million to $313.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $406.34 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $419.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and have sold 156,927 shares worth $1,572,590. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.