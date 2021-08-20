$83.34 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce $83.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $84.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $353.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $40.11. 181,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,834. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,640. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.