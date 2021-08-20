$84.36 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post sales of $84.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.12 million and the lowest is $82.41 million. Gogo posted sales of $66.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $329.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.68 million to $330.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $373.53 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $382.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26. Gogo has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 288.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 263,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 71.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

