$86.96 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will announce sales of $86.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.67 million. Quantum posted sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $391.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. Insiders have sold a total of 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quantum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quantum by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quantum by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

