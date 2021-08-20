89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.89.

ETNB stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 89bio by 18,061.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

