9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato Buys 25,000 Shares

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato bought 25,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NMTR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $280.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

