A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 942,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 493,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,033. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.08. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $43,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.