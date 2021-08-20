ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ACM Research by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

