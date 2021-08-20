Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $101.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by Truist from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.45.
ATVI stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
