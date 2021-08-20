Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $101.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target cut by Truist from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.45.

ATVI stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

