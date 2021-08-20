Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 109,808 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LiqTech International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. On average, analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

