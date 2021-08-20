Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 2,680,801 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 8.27% of The Andersons worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 2,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,564. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $988.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

