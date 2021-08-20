Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 1,847.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRGB. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

