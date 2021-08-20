Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 1,143.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 22.21% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NGS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

