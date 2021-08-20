Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 110.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 153,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 84.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,636. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

