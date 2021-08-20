ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 16615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Specifically, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,086 shares of company stock worth $6,303,402.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

