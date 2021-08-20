ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Down to $27.23

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $26.65. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

