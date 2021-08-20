ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 350,352 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20.

ADMA opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

