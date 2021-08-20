Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
