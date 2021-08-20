Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

