ADT (NYSE:ADT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADT by 563.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

