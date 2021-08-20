Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

ATGE stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

