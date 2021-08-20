Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.
ATGE stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
