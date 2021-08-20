ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading Up 2.4%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) was up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €13.12 ($15.44) and last traded at €13.06 ($15.36). Approximately 161,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.76 ($15.01).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $662.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.35.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

