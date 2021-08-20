Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

AEIS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,601. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

