Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,920,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,163,129. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

