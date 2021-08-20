Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Shares Sold by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,550 shares during the quarter. Advent Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $313.09 million, a P/E ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.39. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Advent Technologies Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.