Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,359 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $210,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.88. 1,568,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

