Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 14,686 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $126,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

VOT traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $240.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

