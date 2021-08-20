Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $306.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $306,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 1,672,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,514. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.