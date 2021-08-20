Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 28,339 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $147,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after buying an additional 277,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

