Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KLA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA stock opened at $322.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.