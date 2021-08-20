Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $29,485,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $475.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.69. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $504.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

